FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Tuesday the Fresno County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to oppose the City of Fresno’s efforts to rename a 10-mile stretch of Kings Canyon Road, Ventura Avenue, and California Avenue to Cesar Chavez Blvd.

The board ultimately decided renaming the road would cause confusion when it comes to police response and other emergency services, and reiterated that part of the road is within county jurisdiction. Essentially, the board believes the city doesn’t have the right to rename the whole road for the labor rights leader.

“I am not opposed to naming a road after Cesar Chavez in any way shape or form. I am opposed of erasing one culture over another or putting one over another,” Fresno County supervisor Brian Pacheco and co-sponsor of the resolution said ahead of the board’s vote.

He along with every other member of the board voted to reject the city’s renaming project.

“Those streets that are jointly owned in the city and the county of Fresno, we do have a say,” he added.

And it’s not just a disagreement over jurisdiction or possible confusion with ems response. Many community members who spoke at the meeting, including prominent pastor B.T. Lewis, said they believe the name change would remove or alter the area’s history.

“California Avenue is significant to my history. West Fresno and that particular area of west Fresno is the only area of our city that carries the history and heritage of my people,” Lewis, the pastor of Missionary Baptist Church in Fresno said.

Fresno City Council Member Miguel Arias voted for the renaming of the city council. He spoke ahead of Tuesday’s supervisor’s vote, claiming all procedures were followed appropriately, as many community members say they feel blindsided by the city’s vote.

“This last effort started a year ago, we did notify the residents. A year ago we received their opposition letter by residents in Sunnyside,” Arias said.

With the county’s opposition, pockets of the road in the county island portions would keep their original names.

This means the road name would change as drivers travel between Hughes and West Avenues, would change again between Minnewawa and Clovis Avenues, and would change three separate times on Kings Canyon just between Argyle and Temperance Avenues.

Co-sponsor and supervisor Steve Brandau said the city should revisit the idea of renaming the road.

“If we say no today, the city will still play a game with portions of that street, and I think that they should rehear the entire thing because it’s not what they voted on a couple weeks ago,” he said.

Supervisor Nathan Magsig said the ball is now in the city’s court when it comes to what happens next. He added the county would want to work with the court on the next steps.