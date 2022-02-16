Why Fresno County goes nuts for National Almond Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – National Almond Day is Wednesday and it’s a day circled in red on the Fresno County calendar.

The Fresno County Farm Bureau says 80% of the world’s almond supply is produced in the Central Valley – and one in every five almonds is grown in Fresno County.

“Here in Fresno County, almonds are our only billion-dollar crop and it’s our top crop value-wise. It’s an extraordinarily important crop.” said Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen.

But a lack of water last year – and a predicted lack of water this year – could prove an issue for almond growers going forward.

“So we’re going through a very dry period right now and with that, we’re seeing some very unseasonably high temperatures which is really pushing bloom forward this year,” said Jacobsen. “We’re seeing a bloom that’s going very quickly right now. One of the earliest we have on record.”

However, Jacobsen adds that forecast low temperatures on the way could also prove an issue to growers – including possible freezing conditions. Growers are keen to ensure as much of their crop as possible stays viable.

“Another thing when it comes to almonds is you have to talk about bees. About 90% of the nation’s bees are here in California right now for the almond bloom and they are so important to be able to produce this crop.”

According to California’s Department of Food and Agriculture, almonds are great as either a snack – or as an ingredient to salads, roasted veggies and cakes.