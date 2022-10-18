FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The sounds of freedom will be heard roaring over the skies of Fresno this week by means of the 144th Air National Guard’s F-15C jets.

The 144th Fighter Wing has announced that their pilots will be conducting their first round of night flights out of the Fresno Yosemite International Airport this Tuesday through Thursday.

The flights are scheduled to conclude before 10:00 p.m. each day.

The second round of night flights is scheduled to take place on October 25 – 27; those flights are also scheduled to be completed before 10:00 p.m.

The 144th Fighter Wing says it tries to minimize the number of late-night flights they conduct to reduce the impact on neighboring communities, but notes that training is required for all pilots to be proficient in flying with night vision equipment as per the United States Air Force and the Department of Defense.

Representatives from the base add that anyone with questions about these flights may call the 144th Public Affairs office at (559) 408-4851.