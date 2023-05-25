MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A staged chemical spill was conducted by the University of California in Merced on Thursday with the purpose to train first responders in the event of a real hazardous incident happening.

The University of Merced Police said that it is really important to collaborate with the first responders so everyone would be prepared if a real incident happens.

Officials stated that the staged scenario consisted of an accidental chemical spill in the Sustainability Research and Engineering Building during research.

The University of Merced Police stated that it is important to build confidence among the first responders and the community. They also said that it is important to know which areas might need improvement and which areas already work so they can plan ahead and move forward.

Officials say that the University of Merced partnered with the Merced County Fire Department, the Merced County Environmental Health, the Merced County Public Health, the Merced County Office of Emergency Services, and the Merced City Fire Department, as well as the Sciences Department from the university.

According to the University of Merced Police, around 100 people participated in the training, and this is not the only training happening in 2023.