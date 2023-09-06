FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A grant of $97,000 has been awarded to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) to reduce alcohol-related harm in the community, deputies announced Wednesday.

According to deputies, the grant is one of nearly 50 awarded in California to local law enforcement agencies through ABC’s Alcohol Policing Partnership (APP) program.

“This is important to the County of Fresno in order to increase protection for youth and

to address crime at problem locations,” said Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, these grants strengthen local law enforcement efforts by combining them with ABC agents who have expertise in alcoholic beverage laws to help reduce alcohol-related harm within their community.

“The Alcohol Policing Partnership program can improve the quality of life in neighborhoods,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata. “We’ve seen a real difference in the communities where the grant program’s resources have been invested.”

Sheriff’s officials say the funds will be used to help prevent alcoholic beverage sales to minors, intoxicated patrons, illegal solicitations of alcohol, and other criminal activities such as the sale and possession of illegal drugs.

According to deputies, the APP program has distributed approximately $3 million to local law enforcement to combat alcohol-related harm.

The program was created in 1995 to strengthen partnerships between ABC and local law enforcement agencies. It’s designed to keep alcohol away from minors and prevent harm to the community.