AVENAL, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One million dollars has been granted to the city of Avenal for improvements and provisions intended for the city’s law enforcement and its Veterans’ Memorial Hall, officials announced on Thursday.

According to officials, the funds will help to outfit the Avenal Police Department and allow for some needed construction at their Veterans’ Memorial Hall.

Congratulations to the City of Avenal for receiving $1,000,000 to help outfit the Avenal Police Department and some needed construction at their Veterans’ Memorial Hall. The City of Avenal and I have a long and strong relationship. I recognize when city leaders put politics aside for the benefit of their community. City Manager Tony Lopez and Mayor Alvaro Preciado are excellent Stewards for Avenal. Assemblyman Devon Mathis.

Thank you Assemblyman Mathis for your continued work for our Community, thank you for securing these funds for the benefit of Avenal. Mayor Preciado.

Senator Melissa Hurtado will present a ceremonial check to the city to celebrate the $1 million fund.

I am excited to join community members, law enforcement, and local leaders in celebrating this budget win for public safety that will empower our police officers to continue meeting the city’s needs for years to come. Senator Hurtado.

A check presentation ceremony will be held at the Avenal Police Station located at 317 Alpine Street in Avenal on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.