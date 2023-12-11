CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers decided to right a wrong to a young Clovis resident after someone allegedly stole his bike while he was at school, the Clovis Police Department announced on Monday.

Officers say the teen’s bike was stolen from a school in Clovis while he was at practice the past week. The bike was even locked, as he was taught.

Because of the holidays, the Clovis Police Department says from the dispatcher who took the call to the corporal who took the report, they wanted to do something.

This is how the Clovis Police Officers Association and the Clovis Public Safety Employees Association got together and bought a new bike and lock for the young resident.

The Clovis Police Department hopes the young resident gets some good use of his new bike. They also thanked the mom for helping them to surprise him.