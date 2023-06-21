VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Burn permits in certain areas of Tulare County are being suspended as of Thursday due to concerns about starting wildfires.

In an announcement issued Wednesday, Cal Fire warned that warming temperatures and abundant annual grass crop has increased the dangers of wildfires – prompting the move to suspend all burn permits for outdoor residential burning within the State Responsibility Area of Tulare County.

So far this year, state fire crews have responded to 1,943 wildfires.

Temporary burning permits may be issued under special circumstances.

The suspension of burn permits does not apply to campfires within designated campgrounds or on private property.