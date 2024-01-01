CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two intersections in Clovis are set to be closed on Thursday for a widening project in Shepherd Avenue, the City of Clovis announced.

City officials say beginning Thursday, Jan. 4, through April 16, Shepherd and Sunnyside will be undergoing construction to widen Shepherd Avenue and install a needed traffic signal at this intersection.

According to officials, Shepherd will be closed between Clovis and Fowler, and Sunnyside will be closed between Shepherd and Nees. They advise drivers to be careful and follow detour signs for Nees.

For questions regarding this project, officials encourage the public to call the Planning and Development Services Department – Engineering Division at (559) 324-2350.