FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — CBS47 Renew-A-Ride, alongside Lithia Subaru of Fresno, has given cars to many deserving families over the years. This time around the mother of two was gifted a new ride just in time for the holidays.

Last November Shanna Dixon lost her car when it was stolen and totaled in a high-speed chase. It was her only means of transportation for her and her family.

No gifts were under her family’s Christmas tree this year in hopes that saving money would get them a new car.

“Complete loss and left me and my children walking and my son taking the bus back and forth to school my mom and my neighbor giving us rides to doctors appointments and stuff like that so it’s been a really rough and I asked you how much walking you’ve been doing and I could not believe – what did she do? I showed you my shoe I walked I’ve literally walked out of my shoe,” said Shanna Dixon, Renew-a-ride winner.

After being announced the winner during the 7 o’clock hour happy tears ran down the face of a family who had just received a gift they so desperately needed. Emotions were high for the entire family.

“This is the biggest blessing for me and my family, this is life-changing for us,” said Dixon

Dixon was also gifted a $300 gas card from one of the sponsors tonight.

Dixon was nominated by her neighbor after watching a promo for renew-a-ride on CBS47 and knew right away that she was deserving of that vehicle.

“Anybody in the future is going to be considered to win a car just turn in your nomination have somebody turn in your nomination and you never know who’s going to get picked,” said Roger Silva, General Manager of Lithia Subaru of Fresno.