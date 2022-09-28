CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – The winner of the Granville Home of Hope was announced on Wednesday during a live drawing on KSEE24.

Xao Herr, an officer with the Fresno Police Department, was the person who won the three-bedroom, 2,032-square-foot home located in Granville’s Deauville East community in north Clovis.

Money raised through ticket sales has so far raised over $1 million for the 12 local nonprofits set to benefit from the proceeds.

The non-profits include Breaking the Chains, Central California Food Bank, Art of Life Cancer Foundation, Fresno Police Chaplaincy, Parents and Addicts In Need, Hinds Hospice, Foundations for Sanger, Clovis and Central Schools, CASA of Fresno and Madera Counties, Angels of Grace Foster Family Agency, and Fresno Mission.

