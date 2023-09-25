FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Robin McGehee has joined the City of Fresno’s Office of Community Affairs (OCA) as a liaison for the LGBTQ+ community, announced Mayor Jerry Dyer on Monday.

Officials say McGehee will work to connect the LGBTQ+ community with services and resources, both within City Hall and in the city at large. She also brings her established network of connections and relationships to the position.

“During my time as the mayor of this city, I’ve heard the heart of this community and how they’ve felt alienated and excluded,” said Mayor Dyer, “By bringing Robin into our administration and placing her in this vital role, she’ll be a direct link between her community and City Hall, ensuring that they are represented and served in city government.”

The LGBTQ+ liaison position is the fifth liaison position within the OCA, joining established positions representing the BIPOC, Latino, Asian/Pacific Islander, and Indian communities.

“The Office of Community Affairs plays a crucial role in connecting each of these underrepresented communities to the resources and services that help build them up, and I’m excited for Robin to join our team and bring that same connection to the LGBTQ+ community,” said Sontaya Rose, Communications Director, who oversees the OCA team.

“I applaud Mayor Dyer for his selection of Robin McGehee to fill this pivotal role. Robin has an extensive history of being a steadfast, fearless leader for the LGBTQ community,” said Annalisa Perea, Council Vice President, “I look forward to partnering with her to help make this new role a huge success for our City.”

According to officials, McGehee has received numerous awards for her work in the community, including the Martin Luther King, Jr. Award from the City of Fresno in 2009 and 2015. She served as the grand marshal in the Fresno Rainbow Pride Parade in 2011 and 2015 and has been invited to the White House for multiple legislation signing ceremonies.

“Today’s announcement is another step forward in Mayor Dyer’s vision of a true ONE FRESNO,” McGehee said, “My goal is to work with the Mayor to uplift the City of Fresno in becoming a more inclusive place for all citizens, including our members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies. The beautiful, cultural fabric of Fresno is interwoven with threads representing the LGBTQ+ rainbow community and allies. My sincere hope is that together, we can work to make our city a better place for all the cultures and communities that call Fresno home.”

McGehee is currently a professor at the College of the Sequoias in Visalia where she teaches public speaking, persuasion, and group and interpersonal communication. She earned a Master of Arts from Fresno State and a Bachelor of Arts from William Carey College.

Her first day with the OCA will be Sept. 28.