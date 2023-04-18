MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Fair has announced its 2023 entertainment lineup. The fair will take place June 7-11.

You can find the full concert lineup below:

Wednesday, June 7 – George Michael Reborn

Thursday, June 8 – Smash Mouth

Friday, June 9 – Lonestar

Saturday, June 10 – The Purple Madness – A Tribute to Prince

Sunday, June 11 – Banda Machos

You can find the full Grandstand Entertainment below:

Wednesday, June 7 – Merced Speedway Auto Racing (FREE w/paid fair admission

Thursday, June 8 – Merced Speedway Go-Kart Racing (FREE w/paid fair admission)

Friday, June 9 – Valley Tractor Pullers’ Tractor Pull

Saturday, June 10 – Destruction Derby

Sunday, June 11 – Humpz & Hornz Gran Jaripeo (Bull Riding, Dancing Horses, Banda Music)

“Get your calendars out and be sure to mark down all the days you want to be at the 2023 Merced County Fair,” said Teresa Burrola, CEO of Merced County Fair.

Tickets go on sale May 1st. Click here for more information.