HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 2023 Kings Fair is set to open on Thursday, June 15, and run through Sunday, June 18; this year’s theme – “Agriculture & All That Jazz”.

Thursday on the Main Stage will feature KJUG artist Ryan Griffin, followed by The Kelly McDonald Band to close out the night.

Friday will have DC-13 & Journey Revisited, a Journey Tribute Band.

Saturday night, with In-Kahootz opening the Main Stage for the day, and ending the night with the Central Valley favorite, the Josh Day Band.

Tierra Mixteca will be on Sunday night for the final performance of the Kings Fair.

Other musical entertainment throughout the fair includes Scotty Rich, On The Rocks, No Stringz Attached, The Dirty Papas, GenFM, and ChillX.

The King’s Fair says this year’s lineup also includes new rides for all ages, including Super Slide, a colorful circus train, the Dizzy Dragons, the Astroliner, the Cliff Hanger, and the Sizzler. Additional rides include the Drop Tower, the Zipper, and JUMP! The Ultimate Dog Show.

For more information visit the Fair’s website.