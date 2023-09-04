CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Police Department announced the headlining band for their 12th annual Clovis Night Out event Monday afternoon.

Police say the event is meant to promote neighborhood safety and allow the public to meet with officers and city staff.

The headlining band performing at the event will be Justin Lawrence and Double Average. Aside from music and booths with city officials, eventgoers will also find over 20 local food vendors, over 60 local boutique vendors, a drone light show by Skye Dreams, and much more.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 4 p.m. to dark at David McDonald Park on Temperance and Sierra Avenues.