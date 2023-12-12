BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has announced who he has endorsed to take his Congressional seat. Assemblyman Vince Fong announced Tuesday that he has received endorsement in the 2024 race to succeed McCarthy as the representative of California’s 20th District.

Throughout his career, Vince has fought tirelessly to improve the quality of life in the Central Valley. There is no one that I trust more to continue the fight for common-sense and conservative values in Washington DC. I am proud to endorse my friend Vince Fong for Congress Kevin McCarthy

In response to McCarthy’s endorsement, Fong said, “Speaker McCarthy has been a steadfast champion of our region for the many years he represented us in Congress. I am so grateful to have his support in this campaign and look forward to continuing the fight for water infrastructure, energy abundance, border security, and supporting our military.”