MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced announced Wednesday a series of community engagement events to figure out who should be the city’s next police chief.

A nationwide search for the position is underway, which includes a series of community meetings where residents can provide their input to assist with the search and selection process.

Our search for the City’s next law enforcement leader is paramount to the safety of our community. We look forward to an open, honest, and ongoing dialogue with invested stakeholders to assist with the search for our next police chief. Stephanie Dietz, City Manager.

The meetings will be held in the Council Chamber at the Civic Center located at 678 W. 18th Street in Merced on the following days:

Thursday, March 2, 2023, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 3, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Tuesday, March 3, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Those who cannot attend in person can watch the live meeting at cityofmerced.org.

To take the survey, click here. The survey will be available until the end of business hours Friday, March 3.

Printed surveys are also available at the City Clerk’s Office in the Civic Center, these should be mailed or delivered to the City of Merced, Office of the City Manager, 678 W. 18th Street, Merced, CA 95340.

To review the job posting click here. The application process will close at the end of business on Friday, March 17, 2023.