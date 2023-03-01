Left to right: Frank Rocha (56), Steven Burkett (51), Amanda Sanders (41), Paul New (55). Images provided by the Fresno Police Department.

FRESNO Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department announced Wednesday the arrest of 44-year-old Scott Anderson, allegedly connected to seven bombings in Fresno.

As part of the investigation into Anderson, law enforcement also arrested four other individuals.

According to Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama, 41-year-old, Amanda Sanders was arrested on suspicion of alleged possession of methamphetamine for sales. She was released on bond.

51-year-old Steven Burkett is in custody at the Fresno County Jail and was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

55-year-old Paul New is also in custody at the Fresno County Jail. He was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of an explosive device, and altering a firearm.

Also arrested alongside Anderson was 56-year-old Frank Rocha. He is in custody at the Riverside County Jail and is pending extradition to Fresno County. Rocha was arrested on suspicion of possession of bomb-making materials. Officials say he was also wanted on a felony warrant for grand theft.