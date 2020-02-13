White House official confirms Trump to visit Bakersfield Wednesday

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

BAKERSFIELD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A White House official confirmed to YourCentralValley.com on Thursday that President Donald Trump will be in Bakersfield on Wednesday.

The visit to the Valley is part of a trip to California, Nevada, Arizona, and Colorado.

According to the White House official, on Tuesday, the President will meet with members of the LA28 Olympic Committee in Los Angeles for an update on their efforts to prepare for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games.

On Wednesday, the President will join Rep. Kevin McCarthy in Bakersfield to speak with farmers in the Central Valley about efforts to “dramatically” improve the supply and delivery of water in California and other Western states.

McCarthy is the House Minority Leader.

On Thursday, the President will deliver remarks at the Hope for Prisoners Graduation Ceremony at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Headquarters, where he will highlight his Administration’s efforts to provide previously-incarcerated Americans with second chances.

It will be Trump’s first visit to the San Joaquin Valley as president. He campaigned in Fresno in 2016.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.