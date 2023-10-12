FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Valley Center for the Blind is hosting its White Cane Safety Day Walk at Inspiration Park in Fresno on Saturday.

Organizers say the walk will celebrate the white cane, a symbol of independence for the blind and visually impaired community.

The Valley Center staff says those who participate will walk to the corner of Gettysburg and Hayes and will walk back to Inspiration Park until 11:30 a.m.

Organizers also say attendees will be able to enjoy lunch, and games and take pictures with a Fresno Fire Truck.

This event will take place on October 14th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Inspiration Park, Fresno, CA. 93722.

For more information visit The Valley Center for the Blind website.