While registration for wildfire aid passes, feds still here to help

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — While the deadline for Creek Fire and SQF Complex Fire survivors to register for federal aid has passed, federal emergency officials have not left them behind.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it continues to work with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Service to help survivors and their communities recover from the wildfire.

Survivors who have registered for assistance are encouraged to keep in touch with FEMA to track your case or to notify the agency of changes to your mailing or email address or phone numbers and to report insurance settlements or additional damage you may have discovered since your home inspection, said spokeswoman Briana Summer Fenton.

Here’s how to reach FEMA:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

Download the FEMA app to a smartphone or tablet

to a smartphone or tablet Call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. PST, seven days a week.

Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel, should provide

FEMA with the specific number assigned to that service when they register. Multilingual

operators are available.

When updating status information to officials, refer to your nine-digit number given at registration. The number is on all correspondence received from FEMA and is a key identifier in tracking assistance requests.

While the deadline for assistance from FEMA or a physical disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration has passed, there is still time for small businesses to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loans. The deadline for these loans is July 16, 2021.

Survivors can find out more here.

For additional assistance, contact the SBA’s Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center. Customer service representatives are available to assist individuals and business owners and answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program. The Virtual DLOC is open 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST daily. Call 800-659-2955 (TTY 800-877-8339) or email FOCWAssistance@sba.gov.