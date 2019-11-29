While most enjoy the holiday, first responders are protecting the community

FRESNO, California (KSEE) Often it is easy to get caught up in our own holiday plans that we don’t realize the sacrifices first responders make day-in and day-out, especially on holidays.

Turkey, ham, stuffing and pumpkin pie are all of the things we think of when we hear the words Thanksgiving Day but for first responders, it is another day on the job. People like Georgia Brackett are noticing their sacrifices.

“I get emotional because I don’t think we realize these officers are out protecting us so we can have a nice holiday that is safe,” said Brackett. “So those words just ate at me.”

Brackett and others from the community have served Thanksgiving dinner for the Clovis Police Department for the fourth year in a row.

“It is just great,” said Clovis Police Officer John Pino.

“It is really appreciated by not only me but from the other officers. To the Chief and down. I just want to say thank you.”

Firefighters with Clovis Fire Department even delivered turkey dinners to families in need in between calls.

Fresno Firefighter Justin Simmons said although it is tough, it is part of the job.

“We all love our families and wish we could be with them all the time,” said Simmons. “But when our shift schedule comes up, we show up to work.”

To work, to protect, and put service above all else: it’s the firefighters’ motto and mission statement.

“It is just something that we live and breathe here in the Fresno Fire Department,” said Simmons.

