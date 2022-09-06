FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As California faces a record heat wave across the state, state officials are spreading the word about where Californians can find an oasis.

CAL OES has posted an interactive map to its website that shows every cooling center in the state.

The City of Visalia is extending its cooling center hours this Friday due to record-setting heat. The center is located at the Transit Center at 425 E. Oak Avenue. Officials with the city also released some tips on how to stay cool in the triple-digit temperatures:

Drink plenty of fluids (non-alcohol).

Avoid large amounts of time in sun.

Check in on your neighbors.

Never leave children or pets inside your vehicle.

Make sure your pets have access to cold water.

Visalia’s cooling center’s hours will be open from 10 a.m to 10 p.m. Cooling center hours could change later this weekend depending on the weather.