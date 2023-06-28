FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s that time of the year again when fireworks light up the night sky in honor of America’s independence and celebrate the 4th of July. If you want to see the fireworks, we have your back! We’ve compiled a list of all the fireworks shows in and around the Central Valley.

friday, june 30

“Celebrate America” in Reedley

WHERE: Downtown Reedley

WHEN: 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

More information here.

Saturday, July 1

Shaver Lake Fireworks

WHERE: Shaver Lake

More information here.

Porterville “Freedom Fest”

WHERE: Porterville Sports Complex, 2701 W Scranton

WHEN: Gates open at 3:00 PM and close at 8:45 PM.

More information here.

Los Banos “4th of July Celebration”

WHERE: Henry Miller Plaza – 600 H Street, Los Banos, CA 93635

WHEN: 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

More information here.

Coalinga “Let Freedom Ring” Celebration

WHERE: Sports Complex, 437 Cambridge Avenue

WHEN: Fireworks show will start after dark.

More information here.

Monday, July 3

Granite Park “Independence Day Celebration”

WHERE: Granite Park, 3978 N Cedar Avenue, Fresno, CA 93726

WHEN: 6:00 p.m.

More information here.

Kerman “Festival of American Spirit”

WHERE: Kerman High School Football Stadium, 205 S 1st Street, Kerman, CA 93630

WHEN: 6:00 p.m.

More information here.

Kingsburg Independence Day Celebration

WHERE: Kingsburg Highschool Football Stadium, 1900 18th Avenue, Kingsburg, CA 93631

WHEN: Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

More information here.

Selma’s Community Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks

WHERE: Selma High School – 3125 Wright Street, Selma, CA 93662

WHEN: Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

More information here.

City of DinubaIndepenadace Day Celebration

WHERE: Ridge Creek Golf Course

WHEN: Gates open at 5:00 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

More information here.

TUESDAY, July 4

City of Fresno Fireworks Show

WHERE: McLane High School, 2727 N Cedar Avenue, Fresno, CA 93703

WHEN: 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

More Information here.

Clovis “Freedom Fest”

WHERE: Lamonica Stadium at Clovis High School – 1055 Fowler Avenue, Clovis, CA 93611

WHEN: Gates open at 5:00 p.m., show starts at 9:00 p.m.

More information here.

Fresno Grizzlies Fireworks Extravaganza

WHERE: Chuckchansi Park, 1800 Tulare Street, Chukchansi Park, Fresno, CA 93721

WHEN: Fireworks after the game.

More information here.

“Light Up the Sky” Bass Lake Fireworks and Boat Parade

WHERE: Bass Lake

WHEN: Boat parade at 7:00 p.m., fireworks at dusk

More information here.