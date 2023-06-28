FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s that time of the year again when fireworks light up the night sky in honor of America’s independence and celebrate the 4th of July. If you want to see the fireworks, we have your back! We’ve compiled a list of all the fireworks shows in and around the Central Valley.
friday, june 30
“Celebrate America” in Reedley
WHERE: Downtown Reedley
WHEN: 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 1
Shaver Lake Fireworks
WHERE: Shaver Lake
Porterville “Freedom Fest”
WHERE: Porterville Sports Complex, 2701 W Scranton
WHEN: Gates open at 3:00 PM and close at 8:45 PM.
Los Banos “4th of July Celebration”
WHERE: Henry Miller Plaza – 600 H Street, Los Banos, CA 93635
WHEN: 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.
Coalinga “Let Freedom Ring” Celebration
WHERE: Sports Complex, 437 Cambridge Avenue
WHEN: Fireworks show will start after dark.
Monday, July 3
Granite Park “Independence Day Celebration”
WHERE: Granite Park, 3978 N Cedar Avenue, Fresno, CA 93726
WHEN: 6:00 p.m.
Kerman “Festival of American Spirit”
WHERE: Kerman High School Football Stadium, 205 S 1st Street, Kerman, CA 93630
WHEN: 6:00 p.m.
Kingsburg Independence Day Celebration
WHERE: Kingsburg Highschool Football Stadium, 1900 18th Avenue, Kingsburg, CA 93631
WHEN: Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
Selma’s Community Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks
WHERE: Selma High School – 3125 Wright Street, Selma, CA 93662
WHEN: Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
City of DinubaIndepenadace Day Celebration
WHERE: Ridge Creek Golf Course
WHEN: Gates open at 5:00 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
TUESDAY, July 4
City of Fresno Fireworks Show
WHERE: McLane High School, 2727 N Cedar Avenue, Fresno, CA 93703
WHEN: 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Clovis “Freedom Fest”
WHERE: Lamonica Stadium at Clovis High School – 1055 Fowler Avenue, Clovis, CA 93611
WHEN: Gates open at 5:00 p.m., show starts at 9:00 p.m.
Fresno Grizzlies Fireworks Extravaganza
WHERE: Chuckchansi Park, 1800 Tulare Street, Chukchansi Park, Fresno, CA 93721
WHEN: Fireworks after the game.
“Light Up the Sky” Bass Lake Fireworks and Boat Parade
WHERE: Bass Lake
WHEN: Boat parade at 7:00 p.m., fireworks at dusk