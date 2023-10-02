FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno Code Enforcement division will be holding a Waste Tire Amnesty event on Saturday, Oct. 7. for residents.

This event will allow residents to dispose of unwanted tires at no charge. Each resident will be limited to nine tires per vehicle and no business-generated tires, tractor, or diesel tires will be accepted.

Those who participate will be asked to provide identification, a utility bill, or an amnesty postcard that demonstrates city residency.

The event starts at 8:00 a.m. and runs until 12:00 p.m. (or until the trailer is filled). It will be held at 5015 E. Olive Avenue (Parking Lot of the Mennonite Community Church).

Tire Amnesty Events are scheduled throughout the year and are intended to prevent

illegal tire dumping, divert waste tires from landfills, and help educate the public about

waste tire recycling and proper tire maintenance.