CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Unified’s Campus Catering will provide free meals at no cost this coming summer.

Campus Catering says breakfast and lunch will be provided for all students. Meals must be eaten in the cafeteria from where they are received. Because of the summer holidays, meals will not be available on June 19 or July 4.

Meals will be available at elementary sites Mondays through Thursdays, June 20 to July 13 at Fancher Creek, Jefferson, Lincoln, Pinedale, Tarpey, Temperance-Kutner, and Weldon elementary schools from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. for breakfast and 10:30 -11:00 a.m. for lunch.

Meals at secondary sites will be available Mondays through Thursdays, June 20 to July 27 at Clovis High, Kastner Intermediate, and Clovis Community Day schools from 8:30 to 9:00 a.m. for breakfast and 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. for lunch. Clovis Community Day School will offer meals through July 20.

Students attending Clovis Unified summer school will also be offered meals before school and lunch during the school day as well.

For more information visit Clovis Unified’s Campus Catering.