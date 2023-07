Young woman with worker choosing which dog to adopt from a shelter.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Looking to take home a new furry friend? A Fresno animal shelter is offering a deep discount on pets this month.

Fresno Animal Shelter is offering $4.00 for all pet adoptions during the month of July.

Officials say all pet adoptions made in July will also include spay or neuter, vaccinations, a microchip, and flea and tick treatment.

Fresno Animal Shelter is open every day from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. except Thursdays and 4th of July.