FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – October officially marks the beginning of the spooky season.

Pumpkin patches across Fresno County are now opening up to help people carve up some fun this Halloween.

This Halloween season, Visit Fresno County has put together a list of some of the pumpkin patches in the area.

The hours and days of operations vary for each pumpkin patch, so make sure to check if they are open before heading out the door.

You can view the list of Fresno County pumpkin patches below:

Fresno pumpkin patches:

Pumpkin Planet – 640 E Nees Avenue, Fresno

Monday – Friday from 10:00 a.m to 10:00 p.m.

LoMac Pumpkin Patch – 2674 N. Westlawn Ave. Fresno

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Simonian Farms – 2629 S. Clovis Avenue, Fresno

Sunday – Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Clovis pumpkin patches:

The Grove Pumpkin Patch Clovis – 841 Clovis Avenue, Clovis

Monday – Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Sweet Thistle Farms & Rocky Oaks Goat Creamery – 5365 Mendocino Avenue, Clovis

Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Clovis House of Holidays – 9472 N. Minnewawa Avenue, Clovis

Monday – Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Wild Patch Pumpkins – 225 W. Bullard Avenue, Clovis

Monday – Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Fresno County pumpkin patches:

Hillcrest Pumpkin Patch – 6943 S. Reed Avenue, Reedley

Weekends from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Pumpkin King Pumpkin Patch – 40004 Highway 41 Oakhurst

Monday – Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Billy Bob’s Pumpkin Grove – 14265 E. Goodfellow Avenue, Sanger