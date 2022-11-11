FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After the snowfall at the start of this week, the weekend presents a good opportunity to visit one of the four local SNO-Parks. The SNO-Parks are areas managed by the state and are located on U.S. Forest Service lands.

The four local parks are located close to Highway 168, from Shaver Lake up to Huntington Lake. The $15 daily permits must be purchased for entry online, from a vendor, or by mail. $40 seasonal permits are also available.

Map of local California SNO-Parks

California state park officials say the charge is required to ensure everyone’s experience is a good one.

“The monies are helping offset all the operational costs of the program,” said Jenn Grady, with California State Parks. “It hasn’t been increased in over 20 years and really just reviewing the program the increase needs to visitation needing to more frequently clean restrooms and more frequently pick up trash and even contract for safety services to come through to mitigate parking issues.”

More information on California’s SNO-Parks can be found by clicking here.