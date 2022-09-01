FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The National Weather Service expects temperatures to be in the triple digits throughout the Central Valley.

If you would like to stay cool, we have provided a list of Central Valley cooling centers:

Fresno

Fresno cooling centers will be open on Sept. 1st, from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., according to The City of Fresno. The City says Fresno FAX will provide free bus rides along normal routes to and from the centers. The centers are:

Frank H. Ball – 760 Mayor St.

Mosqueda – 4670 E. Butler

Pinedale – 7170 N. San Pablo

Ted C. Wills – 770 N. San Pablo

For more information on Fresno County cooling centers visit the county’s website.

Madera

Madera’s cooling center is tentatively scheduled to open through Friday, Sept. 2. The city’s cooling center can be found at:

Pan American Community Center – 703 Sherwood Way, open from 8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.

For a list of cooling centers in Madera County visit the county’s website.

Hanford

The City of Hanford’s cooling center can is active until Sept. 6 and can be found at:

Longfield Center, 560 S. Douty Street, open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For a list of cooling centers in Kings County click here.

Visalia

The opening of Visalia’s cooling center was announced on Thursday and will remain open until Sept. 7. It can be found at:

The Transit Center, 425 E. Oak Ave., open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The Tulare County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Program coordinates the operation of Cooling Centers throughout the county. For more information visit Tulare County’s website.