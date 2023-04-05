FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s Spring break, meaning most kids will be out of school. For those who need to find something for them to do, Fresno has a variety of options.

Yelp has curated a list of the “Best Things To Do With Kids” in Fresno, which includes gymnastics laser tag, and trampolines. The list is based on ratings and recommendations from Yelp’s community of reviewers.

The top 20 “Best Things To Do With Kids” in Fresno from Yelp.com can be found below:

Fresno Discovery Center – 1944 N Winery Ave Fresno, CA 93703 The Jungle Party House – 1050 Shaw Ave Ste 1019 Sierra Vista Mall Kids Play Cafe – 777 E Barstow Ave Fresno, CA 93710 Oso de Oro Lake Park – 5550 North Forkner Ave Fresno, CA 93711 No Surrender Adventure Park – 1200 Shaw Ave Ste 103 Clovis, CA 93612 Ghost Golf – 5179 N Blackstone Ave Fresno, CA 93704 Defy – 636 N Halifax Ave Clovis, CA 93611 Blackbeard’s Family Entertainment Center – 4055 N Chestnut Diagonal Fresno, CA 93726 Aerozone Trampoline Park – 4155 Ashlan Ave Ashlan Park Shopping Ctr Fresno, CA 93726 Storyland & Playland – 890 W Belmont Ave Fresno, CA 93728 Forestiere Underground Gardens – 5021 W Shaw Ave Fresno, CA 93722 Trolley Creek Park – 5110 E Huntington Fresno, CA 93727 United Skates Clovis – 2881 Peach Ave Clovis, CA 93612 Color Me Mine – 230 E Paseo Del Centro Fresno, CA 93720 Simonian Farms – 2629 S Clovis Ave Fresno, CA 93725 Downing Planetarium – 5320 N Maple Ave Fresno, CA 93710 MB2 Raceway – 1200 Shaw Avenue Clovis, CA 93612 The Little Gym of Fresno Northeast – 9525 N Sommerville Drive Fresno, CA 93720 M and M Indoor Playground – 30 W Shaw Ave Ste 111 Clovis, CA 93612 MetalMark Climbing & Fitness – 4042 N Cedar Ave Fresno, CA 93726

You can find the full list of activities for kids in Fresno at Yelp.com.