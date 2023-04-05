FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s Spring break, meaning most kids will be out of school. For those who need to find something for them to do, Fresno has a variety of options.
Yelp has curated a list of the “Best Things To Do With Kids” in Fresno, which includes gymnastics laser tag, and trampolines. The list is based on ratings and recommendations from Yelp’s community of reviewers.
The top 20 “Best Things To Do With Kids” in Fresno from Yelp.com can be found below:
- Fresno Discovery Center – 1944 N Winery Ave Fresno, CA 93703
- The Jungle Party House – 1050 Shaw Ave Ste 1019 Sierra Vista Mall
- Kids Play Cafe – 777 E Barstow Ave Fresno, CA 93710
- Oso de Oro Lake Park – 5550 North Forkner Ave Fresno, CA 93711
- No Surrender Adventure Park – 1200 Shaw Ave Ste 103 Clovis, CA 93612
- Ghost Golf – 5179 N Blackstone Ave Fresno, CA 93704
- Defy – 636 N Halifax Ave Clovis, CA 93611
- Blackbeard’s Family Entertainment Center – 4055 N Chestnut Diagonal Fresno, CA 93726
- Aerozone Trampoline Park – 4155 Ashlan Ave Ashlan Park Shopping Ctr Fresno, CA 93726
- Storyland & Playland – 890 W Belmont Ave Fresno, CA 93728
- Forestiere Underground Gardens – 5021 W Shaw Ave Fresno, CA 93722
- Trolley Creek Park – 5110 E Huntington Fresno, CA 93727
- United Skates Clovis – 2881 Peach Ave Clovis, CA 93612
- Color Me Mine – 230 E Paseo Del Centro Fresno, CA 93720
- Simonian Farms – 2629 S Clovis Ave Fresno, CA 93725
- Downing Planetarium – 5320 N Maple Ave Fresno, CA 93710
- MB2 Raceway – 1200 Shaw Avenue Clovis, CA 93612
- The Little Gym of Fresno Northeast – 9525 N Sommerville Drive Fresno, CA 93720
- M and M Indoor Playground – 30 W Shaw Ave Ste 111 Clovis, CA 93612
- MetalMark Climbing & Fitness – 4042 N Cedar Ave Fresno, CA 93726
You can find the full list of activities for kids in Fresno at Yelp.com.