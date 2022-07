FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE0 – The 4th of July is days away (and for some, it’s a three-day weekend). If you are still looking for a fireworks show to visit, we have put together a list of all the events taking place across the Central Valley this Independence Day.

Friday, July 1

“Celebrate America” in Reedley

WHERE: Downtown Reedley

WHEN: Dusk

More information here.

Saturday, July 2

Porterville Freedom Festival

WHERE: Porterville Sports Complex

WHEN: 5:00 P.M.

More information here.

Los Banos Light up The Sky

WHERE: Henry Miller Plaza

WHEN: Gates open at 1 P.M., fireworks at dusk

More information here.

Shaver Lake Fireworks

WHERE: Fireworks launch from Honeymoon Island

WHEN: Boat parade at 6 P.M., fireworks at 8 P.M.

More information here.

Sunday, July 3

Exeter Lions Club Independence Day Celebration

WHERE: Exeter City Park

WHEN: Starts at 10 A.M., fireworks at dusk

More information here.

Dinuba Independence Day Celebration

WHERE: Ridge Creek Golf Course

WHEN: Gates open at 5 P.M.

More information here.

Kiwanis Club of Tulare Fireworks Extravaganza

WHERE: Tulare County Fairgrounds

WHEN: Gates open at 6 P.M.

More information here.

Kingsburg Independence Day Celebration

WHERE: Kingsburg High School

WHEN: Gates open at 6 P.M.

More information here.

Selma Fireworks Show

WHERE: Selma High School

WHEN: Gates open at 5:30 P.M.

More information here.

Kerman Festival of The American Spirit

WHERE: Kerman High School

WHEN: Gates open at 6 P.M.

More information here.

Monday, July 4

Clovis Freedom Fest

WHERE: Buchanan High School

WHEN: Gates open at 5 P.M.

More information here.

Fresno Grizzlies Fireworks Extravaganza

WHERE: Chuckchansi Park

WHEN: Fireworks after the game

More information here.

4th of July Spectacular 2022, Sanger

WHERE: Sanger High School practice field

WHEN: Starts at 5:30 P.M.

More information here.

Light up The Sky, Bass Lake

WHERE: Bass Lake

WHEN: Boat parade at 7 P.M., fireworks at 9 P.M.

More information here.

Visalia Rawhide Fireworks Extravaganza

WHERE: Valley Strong ballpark

WHEN: Fireworks after the game

More information here.