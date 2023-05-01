FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – If you have been wondering how to recycle your makeup products’ containers, you may find the answer you’re looking for in a store near you.

It is not usual to see special recycling programs for these containers that are usually not accepted in the recycling facilities due to size and multiple materials that are difficult to separate and process.

To be part of the solution, Nordstrom has launched a program called Nordstrom BEAUTYCYCLE which aims to take back around 100 tons of beauty packaging by 2025.

Officials say they are accepting a wide variety of empty containers that will be recycled for reuse. In the Central Valley, you can find these collection bins in the Nordstrom Rack locations at the Villaggio Shopping Center in Fresno and at Clovis Crossing in Clovis. The recycling boxes are located near the entrance.

Items accepted include:

Haircare

Empty bottles, tubes and caps from Shampoo, conditioner and styling products.

Skincare

Empty bottles, tubes and dispensers from cleansers, toners and moisturizers

Makeup

Empty tubes, tubs, pans, palettes and twist-up containers from all cosmetics

Samples

Trial-size tubes and vials, excluding perfume

Items not accepted include: