FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Non-profits across Fresno are coming together to help provide families and individuals in need with assistance this Thanksgiving.

Multiple organizations – such as Catholic Charities, Mountain View Church, Fresno Rescue Mission partnering with the Central California Food Bank, and the Poverello House hosting their 50th annual Thanksgiving meal distribution – are coming together to help the community.

In Fresno, Catholic Charities organization says they will be distributing turkeys and holiday meal boxes at the Catholic Charities Parking Lot on Nov. 22 at 149 N. Fulton Street in Downtown Fresno. Organizers say this is a walk-up-only event starting at 8 a.m. Turkey and meal bags will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you wish to donate a turkey for the drive, KSEE24 will be holding a turkey drive on Nov. 21 from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the news station’s parking lot, located at 5035 E. McKinley Ave in Fresno.

Also in Fresno, Mountain View Church is hosting “Thanksgiving Gatherings” on Nov. 19 with a Thanksgiving meal provided after each service.

This will held at these locations and times:

Main Campus: 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., 3600 N Fowler Ave., Fresno, CA. 93727.

Sunnyside Campus: 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., 6175 E Kings Canyon Road, Fresno, CA. 93727.

East Campus: 10:00 am, Reyburn Intermediate School MPR, 2901 N De Wolf, Clovis, CA. 93619.

The Central California Food Bank is hosting “One Table Fresno” at 2025 E Dakota Ave in Fresno from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Nov 18. Organizers say this is a unique family-centered event where local community leaders, CEOs, elected officials, and partnering organizations come together to serve a steak lunch and cheer during the holiday season. Afterward, each family will take home one week’s worth of food and choose from a variety of coats, jackets, and socks to prepare for the chilly months ahead. The table is said to be over a quarter mile long and is filled with individuals and families enjoying their meals.

Poverello House in Fresno will not only be welcoming those in need on Nov. 23 for a traditional Thanksgiving meal – but will also be hosting a larger celebration on Wednesday, Nov. 22, which will include extra entertainment for those in need. For more information about receiving a meal or donating to the organization click here.