FOWLER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – There’s no doubt about it, keeping cool this summer is going to require a lot of ice, and The Glacier Ice Factory in Fowler has plenty of it.

“This plant produces 400 tons of ice, and our facility in Sanger produces 60 tons of ice,” said Scott Mcallister General Manager.

Mcallister calls himself the Iceman and has been with the company since it opened in 1997.

It’s a locally owned and operated business that had its first location in Sanger, and started as a 20-ton ice operation, but after years of high demand, it was time to open a second location in Fowler that now runs 400 tons of ice each day.

“We are going 24/7, seven days a week right now,” said Mcallister.

In the back of the Fowler factory are four 100-ton ice machines, each producing 100 tons of ice in a 24-hour period.

It’s the largest ice company in the Central Valley with about 24 employees servicing the entire area.

“Primarily we do a lot of box stores, convenience stores, mom-and-pop stores, throughout the Valley from Bakersfield all the way to Modesto,” said Mcallister.

The Glacier Ice Factory also serves many agriculture-related businesses such as packing houses, field workers, and labor contractors, making June through September the busiest time of the year.

“We had a spring that was nice and mild, and when July hits, with this heat spell right now we are extremely busy,” said Mcallister.

The factory also sells ice merchandisers to local businesses, which hold the ice in front of the stores that you may visit to pick up ice.

If you need a lot of ice for your summer party the business also sells 20-pound bags of party ice, seven-pound bags of block ice, and 20-pound bags of ice chips that people use to make snow cones.

“This time of the year I’ve got the coolest job in town, I’m chillin’ all day,” said Mcallister.

You can stop by and purchase some ice from the Fowler location seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.