FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Feeling spooky this Friday the 13th? Some Fresno tattoo shops are doing tattoo specials for one day only to celebrate the ominous date.

The tradition is said to have come from the superstition of Friday the 13th being an unlucky day. Gathering the courage to overcome the eerie date has, for many, resulted in getting a tattoo.

A number of tattoo shops in Fresno are offering specials on Friday the 13th with specific tattoos based on size and image.

Those tattoo shops include:

Organizers of the tattoo shops listed above say their deals for Friday the 13th are only a one-day special.