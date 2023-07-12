MINKLER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – What was planted generations ago is still in full bloom at The Sunflower Farm Stand.

Michael Strambi is a third-generation farmer, who grew up growing wine grapes, plums, tomatoes, and zucchini since he was four years old.

“My grandfather moved here from Italy in the teens, he worked in the sequoia redwoods,” said Strambi.

After his father’s passing in 1989, Strambi took over the family farm and decided to stop growing wine grapes and start growing peaches, plums, and nectarines.

He also started growing fruit varieties that were new to the state of California.

“I had the first yummy beaut, the first yellow neck and the first white nectarine in the state were on my ranch,” said Strambi.

After running and renting another farmer’s fruit stand, Strambi decided it was time to have his own.

That’s when he opened the Centerville Fruit Station. Now years have passed and Strambi’s family decided to open up a new stand in Minkler, The Sunflower Farm Stand, where he sells fresh fruit and organic produce.

“We pick primarily all of the fruit off the first pick that comes off the top of the trees on the peaches, plums, and nectarines, it’s totally different from what you find at the grocery store,” said Strambi.

Inside their store, they also offer jams, freshly pressed juice, honey, and art pieces, all locally sourced.

And this year the most popular attraction at the fruit stand is the sunflower maze.

“There’s something for kids to do to run around, take pictures, and get lost in our sunflowers,” said Strambi.

The sunflower maze is free and is made with sunflowers that are over 20 feet tall.

For Strambi, it’s the process and work that goes into farming that he enjoys the most.

“There’s something about planting a seed in the ground and watching it grow, from it being sowed in the ground to seeing what you end up with,” said Strambi.

If you would like to stop by and experience the sunflower farm stand you can do so seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.