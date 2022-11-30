FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno will open warming centers Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. till Friday morning at 7:00 a.m.

City warming centers are only open when temperatures are projected to drop below 35 degrees (according to the National Weather Service in Hanford).

The warming centers in Fresno will be located at four city-operated community centers: Maxie L. Parks Community Center, Mosqueda Community Center, Pinedale Community Center, and Ted C. Wills Community Center.

The City of Fresno Department of Transportation will be giving free transportation on existing FAX bus routes to anyone who wants to use a warming center.