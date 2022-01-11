Stacker compiled a list of where people in Fresno, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Fresno between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 75

– Migration from Charlotte to Fresno: 7 (#258 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 68 to Charlotte

#49. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 78

– Migration from Provo to Fresno: 30 (#100 most common destination from Provo)

– Net migration: 48 to Provo

#48. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 78

– Migration from Salt Lake City to Fresno: 168 (#49 most common destination from Salt Lake City)

– Net migration: 90 to Fresno

#47. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 83

– Migration from Grand Rapids to Fresno: 0

– Net migration: 83 to Grand Rapids

#46. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 84

– Migration from Washington to Fresno: 501 (#90 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 417 to Fresno

#45. Hot Springs, AR Metro Area

– Migration to Hot Springs in 2015-2019: 85

– Migration from Hot Springs to Fresno: 0

– Net migration: 85 to Hot Springs

#44. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 86

– Migration from Tulsa to Fresno: 0

– Net migration: 86 to Tulsa

#43. Grants Pass, OR Metro Area

– Migration to Grants Pass in 2015-2019: 90

– Migration from Grants Pass to Fresno: 0

– Net migration: 90 to Grants Pass

#42. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro in 2015-2019: 92

– Migration from Greensboro to Fresno: 0

– Net migration: 92 to Greensboro

#41. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 94

– Migration from Dallas to Fresno: 175 (#139 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 81 to Fresno

#40. Chico, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 99

– Migration from Chico to Fresno: 267 (#9 most common destination from Chico)

– Net migration: 168 to Fresno

#39. Spartanburg, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Spartanburg in 2015-2019: 102

– Migration from Spartanburg to Fresno: 0

– Net migration: 102 to Spartanburg

#38. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

– Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 104

– Migration from Kansas City to Fresno: 133 (#86 most common destination from Kansas City)

– Net migration: 29 to Fresno

#37. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 112

– Migration from Nashville to Fresno: 0

– Net migration: 112 to Nashville

#36. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 124

– Migration from Virginia Beach to Fresno: 140 (#103 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Net migration: 16 to Fresno

#35. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Sierra Vista in 2015-2019: 131

– Migration from Sierra Vista to Fresno: 0

– Net migration: 131 to Sierra Vista

#34. Reno, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 139

– Migration from Reno to Fresno: 139 (#25 most common destination from Reno)

– Net migration: 0 to Fresno

#33. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 140

– Migration from Santa Rosa to Fresno: 58 (#57 most common destination from Santa Rosa)

– Net migration: 82 to Santa Rosa

#32. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 145

– Migration from Cincinnati to Fresno: 53 (#137 most common destination from Cincinnati)

– Net migration: 92 to Cincinnati

#31. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

– Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 146

– Migration from Urban Honolulu to Fresno: 25 (#171 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)

– Net migration: 121 to Urban Honolulu

#30. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

– Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 154

– Migration from New Orleans to Fresno: 29 (#136 most common destination from New Orleans)

– Net migration: 125 to New Orleans

#29. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 170

– Migration from Santa Cruz to Fresno: 120 (#24 most common destination from Santa Cruz)

– Net migration: 50 to Santa Cruz

#28. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 192

– Migration from Atlanta to Fresno: 196 (#136 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 4 to Fresno

#27. Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Tuscaloosa in 2015-2019: 204

– Migration from Tuscaloosa to Fresno: 0

– Net migration: 204 to Tuscaloosa

#26. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 227

– Migration from Santa Maria to Fresno: 124 (#31 most common destination from Santa Maria)

– Net migration: 103 to Santa Maria

#25. Medford, OR Metro Area

– Migration to Medford in 2015-2019: 228

– Migration from Medford to Fresno: 165 (#11 most common destination from Medford)

– Net migration: 63 to Medford

#24. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 232

– Migration from Oxnard to Fresno: 44 (#87 most common destination from Oxnard)

– Net migration: 188 to Oxnard

#23. Vallejo, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 237

– Migration from Vallejo to Fresno: 126 (#33 most common destination from Vallejo)

– Net migration: 111 to Vallejo

#22. Boise City, ID Metro Area

– Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 292

– Migration from Boise City to Fresno: 28 (#105 most common destination from Boise City)

– Net migration: 264 to Boise City

#21. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 312

– Migration from Chicago to Fresno: 167 (#179 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 145 to Chicago

#20. Modesto, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Modesto in 2015-2019: 346

– Migration from Modesto to Fresno: 316 (#10 most common destination from Modesto)

– Net migration: 30 to Modesto

#19. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 382

– Migration from Phoenix to Fresno: 244 (#88 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 138 to Phoenix

#18. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 417

– Migration from Seattle to Fresno: 452 (#60 most common destination from Seattle)

– Net migration: 35 to Fresno

#17. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 427

– Migration from Portland to Fresno: 177 (#79 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 250 to Portland

#16. Merced, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Merced in 2015-2019: 460

– Migration from Merced to Fresno: 746 (#4 most common destination from Merced)

– Net migration: 286 to Fresno

#15. El Centro, CA Metro Area

– Migration to El Centro in 2015-2019: 505

– Migration from El Centro to Fresno: 97 (#13 most common destination from El Centro)

– Net migration: 408 to El Centro

#14. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 542

– Migration from San Jose to Fresno: 921 (#21 most common destination from San Jose)

– Net migration: 379 to Fresno

#13. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 569

– Migration from Las Vegas to Fresno: 356 (#48 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Net migration: 213 to Las Vegas

#12. Stockton, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 637

– Migration from Stockton to Fresno: 400 (#15 most common destination from Stockton)

– Net migration: 237 to Stockton

#11. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 646

– Migration from San Diego to Fresno: 583 (#51 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 63 to San Diego

#10. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 665

– Migration from San Luis Obispo to Fresno: 461 (#8 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)

– Net migration: 204 to San Luis Obispo

#9. Salinas, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 701

– Migration from Salinas to Fresno: 718 (#6 most common destination from Salinas)

– Net migration: 17 to Fresno

#8. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 772

– Migration from Riverside to Fresno: 1,558 (#13 most common destination from Riverside)

– Net migration: 786 to Fresno

#7. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 1,417

– Migration from Sacramento to Fresno: 1,859 (#10 most common destination from Sacramento)

– Net migration: 442 to Fresno

#6. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Hanford in 2015-2019: 1,488

– Migration from Hanford to Fresno: 786 (#2 most common destination from Hanford)

– Net migration: 702 to Hanford

#5. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 1,527

– Migration from Bakersfield to Fresno: 1,246 (#4 most common destination from Bakersfield)

– Net migration: 281 to Bakersfield

#4. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 1,763

– Migration from San Francisco to Fresno: 2,343 (#23 most common destination from San Francisco)

– Net migration: 580 to Fresno

#3. Visalia, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Visalia in 2015-2019: 1,915

– Migration from Visalia to Fresno: 2,139 (#1 most common destination from Visalia)

– Net migration: 224 to Fresno

#2. Madera, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Madera in 2015-2019: 2,009

– Migration from Madera to Fresno: 2,805 (#1 most common destination from Madera)

– Net migration: 796 to Fresno

#1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 2,228

– Migration from Los Angeles to Fresno: 2,647 (#23 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 419 to Fresno