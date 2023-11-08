FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Kia and Hyundai owners can get a free steering wheel lock, according to the Fresno Police Department.
Police say you can pick up the lock at any of the five policing stations in the city of Fresno.
- SOUTHWEST – 1211 Fresno Street
- SOUTHEAST – 224 South Argyle Street
- NORTHEAST – 1450 East Teague Avenue
- NORTHWEST – 3080 West Shaw Avenue
- CENTRAL – 3502 North Blackstone Avenue
Additionally, police say there is a limited supply – first come, first served.
They are available Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.