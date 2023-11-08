FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Kia and Hyundai owners can get a free steering wheel lock, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say you can pick up the lock at any of the five policing stations in the city of Fresno.

SOUTHWEST – 1211 Fresno Street

SOUTHEAST – 224 South Argyle Street

NORTHEAST – 1450 East Teague Avenue

NORTHWEST – 3080 West Shaw Avenue

CENTRAL – 3502 North Blackstone Avenue

Additionally, police say there is a limited supply – first come, first served.

They are available Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.