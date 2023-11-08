FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Kia and Hyundai owners can get a free steering wheel lock, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say you can pick up the lock at any of the five policing stations in the city of Fresno.

  • SOUTHWEST – 1211 Fresno Street
  • SOUTHEAST – 224 South Argyle Street
  • NORTHEAST – 1450 East Teague Avenue
  • NORTHWEST – 3080 West Shaw Avenue
  • CENTRAL – 3502 North Blackstone Avenue

Additionally, police say there is a limited supply – first come, first served.

They are available Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. 