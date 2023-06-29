SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Sanger will be activating a cooling center for community use as a response to the National Weather Service Excessive Heat Warning, Sanger officials announced on Thursday.

The cooling centers will be activated from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Sanger Annex building located at 1789 Jensen Avenue. Officials with the City of Sanger say this would be free of charge. They ask for people to enter using the West Side doors off Hoag Avenue.

Officials say all people entering the cooling center will be required to sign in and are going to be asked to wash or sanitize their hands.

They say to wear a mask and practice social distancing. It’s not necessary but recommended.

According to the City of Sanger officials, anyone who is sick or experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to enter.