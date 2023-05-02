FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Drivers across Fresno continue to search for the cheapest gas – but what you may not know is that the price is actually falling as of Tuesday.
According to GasBuddy.com, the average gallon of gas in California is $4.792 down 0.9 cents from Monday.
Here is the list from Tuesday of some of the cheapest prices for gas in the Fresno area according to GasBuddy.com:
- Fastrip Fuel and Vallee Foods – $3.85 at 2290 W Tahoe St Caruthers
- Sinclair — $3.97 at 1014 E Bullard Ave Fresno
- Fuel Up — $3.99 at 1021 E Shaw Fresno
- Walmart — $4.09 at 14037 W Whitesbridge Ave Kerman
- El Toro — $4.11 at 2388 W Tahoe St Caruthers
- Fastrip — $4.13 at 432 S Madera Ave Kerman
- Fastrip — $4.17 at 850 Academy Ave Sanger
- Costco — $4.19 at 2270 Clovis Ave. Clovis
- G Mart — $4.19 at 1615 N Maple Fresno
- FastTrip — $4.25 at 4798 E Clinton Fresno
According to GasBuddy.com, fuel terminals are required to sell only summer gasoline on May 1.