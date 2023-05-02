FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Drivers across Fresno continue to search for the cheapest gas – but what you may not know is that the price is actually falling as of Tuesday.

According to GasBuddy.com, the average gallon of gas in California is $4.792 down 0.9 cents from Monday.

Here is the list from Tuesday of some of the cheapest prices for gas in the Fresno area according to GasBuddy.com:

Fastrip Fuel and Vallee Foods – $3.85 at 2290 W Tahoe St Caruthers

Sinclair — $3.97 at 1014 E Bullard Ave Fresno

Fuel Up — $3.99 at 1021 E Shaw Fresno

Walmart — $4.09 at 14037 W Whitesbridge Ave Kerman

El Toro — $4.11 at 2388 W Tahoe St Caruthers

Fastrip — $4.13 at 432 S Madera Ave Kerman

Fastrip — $4.17 at 850 Academy Ave Sanger

Costco — $4.19 at 2270 Clovis Ave. Clovis

G Mart — $4.19 at 1615 N Maple Fresno

FastTrip — $4.25 at 4798 E Clinton Fresno

According to GasBuddy.com, fuel terminals are required to sell only summer gasoline on May 1.