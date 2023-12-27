FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – If you are looking for something to do this New Year’s Eve, here is a list of some events hosted in the Central Valley.

Dave and Busters New Year’s Celebration

Dave and Busters staff say this New Year’s Eve is more than just a good time, it’s the ultimate way to kick off a year of fun starting at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31.

A general admission ticket can be purchased to enjoy the night as it varies from General Admission and includes access to an appetizer banquet, unlimited soda, coffee & tea, a $20 Power Card with Unlimited Video Game Play, and a special New Year’s Eve toast.

For more information on how to purchase a ticket for this event visit Dave and Buster’s website.

NYE 2024 at Lucy’s Lounge

Dance the night away at Lucy’s Lounge in Tower District in Fresno. Organizers say they will be hosting a New Year’s Eve event that will consist of Live music, party favors, and a toast at midnight.

Prices vary as to which ticket is purchased for this event.

For more information visit their Facebook page and to purchase tickets click here.

New Year’s Eve at Full Circle Brewing Co.

This free event is a night of live comedy shows, live music, food, and beer hosted by Karla Murphy.

Organizers say this event will take place at 6 p.m. at Full Circle Brewery District located at 712 Fulton Street, Fresno, CA.

For more information visit their Instagram page.

Brew Year’s Eve at Tioga

Tioga Sequoia Beer Garden is hosting a countdown to 2024.

From music with DJ Native Earthian, food trucks, and organizers say Tioga Sequoia Beer Garden will have beer available for purchase until midnight.

For more information visit their Facebook page.

Katt Williams: The Dark Matter Tour

The Save Mart Center in Fresno will have a comedy legend and Emmy Award-winning actor, Katt Williams is making a stop in Fresno.

Officials say Williams is bringing his Dark Matter tour to the Save Mart Center on New Year’s Eve.

Performing at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31, officials say the comedic powerhouse will ring in the new year at Save Mart Center, promising a night of unparalleled comedy that breaks through boundaries and challenges the status quo.

Strummers New Year’s Eve 2024 Decades Party

Ring in the New Year at Strummers in Fresno near Tower District, with a decades party of battle of the eras, such as 70’s versus 80’s and 90’s versus 2000’s music.

Organizers say this 21-and-over event will have two rooms of DJs, a midnight balloon drop confetti drop, a champagne toast, party favors, visuals, and a light show will at this celebration.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased through Ticketweb.

Club Encore’s New Year’s Eve with Too Short

The Club Encore’s staff says to get ready to ring in the New Year with rapper Too Short taking the stage to give a performance that is said to have everyone who attends dancing and singing all night long. This is a 21+ event.

This event will take place on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. until 1:30 a.m.

To purchase tickets click here.

The Standard NYE Celebration

The 16th annual NYE party will be hosted at the Standard located in north Fresno having a complimentary champagne toast, balloon drop, and live music.

Doors open at 8 p.m. located at 9455 North Fort Washington Road, Fresno.

Organizers say tickets are selling fast, if you wish to purchase your tickets for this celebration click here.

Fresno Hmong New Year

Hmong New Year is the biggest cultural event within the Hmong community, which marks the end of another year of hard work and a time for giving thanks, organizers say. Each year, thousands of people from all over the country come to Fresno to take part in this annual tradition.

Organizers say the New Year festivities include several activities, performances, and food vendors. The celebration will be held at 1121 S Chance Avenue in Fresno and will run for several days from Thursday, Dec. 28 until Dec. 31.

For more information, click here.