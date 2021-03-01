Where are you most likely to get a traffic ticket in Clovis?

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
May 04 2021 05:30 pm

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis Police Monday released a list of the most cited intersection in the city.

The release comes in advance of the Clovis Police Department’s 2020 Year End Crime Summary which is scheduled to come out this week.

Clovis’ top cited intersections of 2020 are:

10. Barstow and Clovis Avenues
9. Holland and Peach Avenues
8. Herndon Avenue and Tollhouse Road
7. Shaw and Dewitt Avenues
6. Shaw and Villa Avenues
5. Herndon and McKelvy Avenues
4. Shaw and Clovis Avenues
3. Shaw and Peach Avenues
2. Bullard and Villa Avenues
1. Shaw and Willow Avenues

Clovis Police say their hope is that the information will help encourage people to travel in a safer manner and to ensure everyone gets to their destination safely.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com