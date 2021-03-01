Where are you most likely to get a traffic ticket in Clovis?

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis Police Monday released a list of the most cited intersection in the city.

The release comes in advance of the Clovis Police Department’s 2020 Year End Crime Summary which is scheduled to come out this week.

Clovis’ top cited intersections of 2020 are:

10. Barstow and Clovis Avenues

9. Holland and Peach Avenues

8. Herndon Avenue and Tollhouse Road

7. Shaw and Dewitt Avenues

6. Shaw and Villa Avenues

5. Herndon and McKelvy Avenues

4. Shaw and Clovis Avenues

3. Shaw and Peach Avenues

2. Bullard and Villa Avenues

1. Shaw and Willow Avenues

Clovis Police say their hope is that the information will help encourage people to travel in a safer manner and to ensure everyone gets to their destination safely.