FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The cities of Fresno and Clovis have set up a number of cooling centers throughout the two communities ahead of the forecast triple-digit heat in the forecast.

The City of Fresno has four cooling centers open during the high heat, open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The locations are:

Frank H. Ball, 760 Mayor – Map to Frank H. Ball

Ted C. Wills Community Center, 770 N. San Pablo

Mosqueda Community Center, 4670 E. Butler

Pinedale Community Center, 7170 N. San Pablo

The Cooling Centers will be open during the summer when temperatures are forecast over 100 degrees Fahrenheit and will stay open until the temperatures drop below 100 degrees per the National Weather Service in Hanford.

Swimming pools operated by the City of Fresno include:

Frank H. Ball Pool 760 Mayor St. (Ventura & A St)

Mary Ella Brown Pool 1350 E. Annadale (Elm & Annadale)

Mosqueda Pool 4670 E. Butler (Maple & Butler)

The City of Clovis has opened the Sierra Vista Mall as its cooling center. The mall will remain open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.