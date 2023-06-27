FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno and the City of Visalia cooling centers will open on Friday for community use, in response to the Excessive Heat Watch Issued by the National Weather Service, announced officials from Fresno and Visalia on Tuesday.

Fresno officials say the city’s cooling center will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Visalia officials say their city’s cooling centers will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The locations for cooling centers in both cities will be:

Visalia: The Transit Center at 425 E. Oak Avenue.

Fresno: Maxie L. Parks Community Center, Mosqueda Community Center, Pinedale Community Center, and Ted C. Wills Community Center.

Fresno officials say the City of Fresno Department of Transportation/FAX will provide free transportation to anyone who needs to reach a cooling center using existing FAX bus routes.

Visalia officials announced most bus routes lead to the Transit Center, which provides convenient transportation. They also say The Transit Center will provide ample seating, vending machines, and restrooms.

Fresno’s cooling centers will be open until temperatures drop below 100 degrees per the National Weather Service in Hanford, and Visalia will open the Cooling Center for its community use from Friday through Monday.