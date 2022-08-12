FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Ground was broken on Friday to begin construction on a 78-unit affordable housing complex soon to be built in west Fresno. The project’s cost is estimated to be nearly $29,000,000 and will be built with federal dollars from disaster relief tax credits.

Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria says affordable housing is crucial in putting dollars back into our local businesses.

“What we will see here in about 18 months is the moving of 78 families that today are struggling to pay rent, that today are paying more than 30% of their income towards housing, and they’re being burdened by these costs,” says Soria.

Councilmember Nelson Esparza says the average cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in Fresno is about $1400.

“More than half of the residents in the city don’t own their home which makes the availability of rental housing a critical aspect of our current market,” says Esparza.

The apartments are being built by housing developer Integrated Community Development.

When complete, City officials say it will give residents more access to transportation, retail, schools, and community centers while living in a place they can afford.

“Price of homes is up and rent has increased at a pace that we haven’t seen before,” says Esparza.

The apartments will be for residents who make less than 60% of the median area income. Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer says projects like this one are crucial for his One Fresno initiative.

“That was to look at what units are available, what are the ones that are projected, what are the demand, what type of housing, and how are we going to meet that demand?” says Dyer.

Construction of the apartments is set to be complete by the end of 2023. The Clinton Avenue Apartments will be located at 1533 E Vassar Ave, Fresno, CA 93704.