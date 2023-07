FRESNO, CALIF, (KSEE/KGPE) – Popular Mexican artist, Junior H, is coming to Fresno.

The artist is well known for his songs such as “Abcdario” and “Luna” featuring Peso Pluma. According to his music bio when he was in high school, the 17-year-old corrido singer-songwriter Junior H self-recorded his demo.

The Junior H 2023 tour will be at the Save Mart on Sept. 8.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.