FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald will perform in the city’s Warnor’s Theater in June, Good Company Players announced on Wednesday.

The event will take place on June 25 at 2:00 p.m.; tickets will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

McDonald is coming home to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Fresno acting company the Good Company Players. Audra began performing at age 9 in the Junior Company on the Roger Rocka Dinner Theater stage – then graduating to the Good Company Players until she left Fresno to attend Julliard and then move onto Broadway, winning her first Tony Award in 1994.

Tickets can be bought by calling Roger Rocka’s Music Hall box office at (559) 266-9494 or online at gcplayers.com.