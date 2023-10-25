FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – For the past five days, Planet Pumpkin in Fresno has looked like a ghost town.

People expecting to enjoy all of the fun at the pumpkin patch have been walking away in disappointment.

“It is pretty sad it is really fun it is just a little small thing to do in town and it just kinda sucks it is closed,” said Adalay Rojas.

The owner of Planet Pumpkin Russ Nakata says he has been doing the annual pumpkin patch since 2011. He says he’s never had a problem with the city until now.

On Friday, the city said the pumpkin patch didn’t have the required permits. There were also safety concerns about string lights used to keep the walkways lit.

“We shut down and got rid of all the old lights which we were happy to do and we’ve done it now the process is complete,” said Nakata

Nakata says the permits have been filed and the lights have been changed, but before he can open, he needs the fire department to sign off on everything.

He says the closure is threatening the future of Planet Pumpkin.

“Really we make barely enough to hold it the next year if we make enough to hold it next year we will do it but this is not my retirement,” said Nakata.

It breaks his heart to have to turn people away.

“Your heart just drops to see that it’s because we are here for them we are here for the little ones we are here for the valley.hTey come here because it’s affordable and it’s safe and it’s a valley tradition we are proud to uphold,” said Nakata.

The final inspection is supposed to take place Thursday morning. Nakata says once he gets all clear he’s back in business.